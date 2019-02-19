“The Iris Returns” Pageant Has Two Winners

The winners and runner-ups stand together after Saturday’s pageant at Dresden High School. [Left to right] first runner-up was Rachael Friedrich, Miss Tennessee Iris Festival Emma Tenpenny, Miss Greater Weakley County Kailey Duffy, and second runner-up was Breanna Owsley.

Many residents came out to Dresden High School’s Little Theatre for the Miss Tennessee Iris Festival Scholarship Pageant and the Miss Tennessee Greater Weakley County Scholarship Pageant, which were held on Saturday, February 16.

The pageant was a preliminary for the Miss. Tennessee Volunteer Pageant and offered scholarship money to the winners and first runner-ups. This pageant offered contestants with two chances of being crowed with the titles of Miss Tennessee Iris Festival or Miss Tennessee Greater Weakley County.

