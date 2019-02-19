Public Works Committee approves $2.8 million construction and renovation project for Hwy Dept.

TLM Associates’ Jerry Hartsfield and Henson Construction’s Cary Henson confer with members of the Public Works Committee, regarding alterations made to the floor plans and layout of new and remodeled buildings to be utilized by the Weakley County Highway Department and Weakley County School garage staff.

The construction of new and expanded facilities for the Highway Department, as well as the purchase of new Highway Department equipment, and road improvements were some of the top items discussed during Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Public Works Committee.

TLM Associates’ Jerry Hartsfield and Henson Construction’s Cary Henson displayed site plans for the committee’s consideration. Revisions to the plan were explained by Hartsfield and Henson.

Members of the committee also reviewed cost estimates for the project. The total cost of the building and renovation project amounts to over $2.8 million.

Highway Supervisor Charles Ross also mentioned he is purchasing equipment out of this year’s budget, including a tri-axle dump truck, road grader, and pneumatic tire roller for applying asphalt and tar & chip to road surfaces.

