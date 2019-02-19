Mother and daughter theft case goes to grand jury

Betty and Tiffany Callahan of Greenfield, who face assorted charges involving burglary and theft of property from a residence, had their case bound over to the spring term of the Weakley County Grand Jury.

Betty and Tiffany Callahan of Greenfield appeared in Weakley County General Sessions Court on Wednesday, February 13, after being charged in November 2018 with aggravated burglary, theft of property over $1,000 and vandalism over $500 at Stone’s residence.

The Callahans waived their rights to a preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to the spring term of the Weakley County Grand Jury.

Their next court appearance is set to take place in Weakley County Circuit Court on Wednesday, May 14.

