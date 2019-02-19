Missing Greenfield woman found in crashed vehicle in Martin

A missing Greenfield woman was found Friday morning in a crashed vehicle in a ditch in Martin.

According to Martin’s Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua, at approximately 5:13 a.m., on Friday, February 15, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department contacted Martin Police Department concerning a missing woman.

The missing person, identified as Nancy C. Maclin, 80, of Greenfield, was reportedly last seen driving a 1998 tan Buick sedan.

