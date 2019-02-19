Greenfield Board approves property lease agreement

The Greenfield City Board discussed entering into a lease/purchase agreement to procure property for future industrial development, during their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 12.

Greenfield Industrial Board Chairman Mike Biggs presented a map of the property under consideration as a future industrial site, which is located east of Highway 45 near Parker Road and Bean Switch Road.

The 63-acre parcel, which is owned by Larry Pentecost, is adjacent to a 27.5-acre property already owned by the City of Greenfield. The two properties combined would provide 90.5 acres for a potential industrial site.

