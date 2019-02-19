Former Weakley County Mayor Houston Patrick passes at 84

Houston Patrick

Former Weakley County Mayor Houston Patrick died Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the age of 84, while undergoing treatment at Diversicare in Martin.

Family members and friends are mourning the loss of Mr. Patrick, who has often been described as one of the most beloved men in Weakley County.Mr. Patrick, or “Pat” as most Weakley Countians affectionately referred to him, was elected County Mayor in 2006 and served two four-year terms, until his retirement on August 31, 2014.

Prior to serving as Weakley County mayor, Mr. Patrick was elected to the post of Weakley County Register of Deeds. Beginning on September 1, 1978, he served six terms, for a total of 24 years.

Prior to entering government service, he worked for Weakley County Co-op for several years. Bro. Patrick also served as pastor of Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church for 44 years and was speaker of the Sunday morning program “The Joyful Sound”.

Mr. Patrick is survived by his wife of 57 plus years, Maxine Cockroft Patrick of Martin; his son, Joseph Madden (Jennifer) Patrick of Spring Hill, TN; two sisters, Dorothy Merle (Raymond) Skinner and Mary Anna McDonald both of Mississippi.

He was preceded in death by his parents, D.B. Patrick and Grace Madden Patrick; sister, Nell Diffenderfer; brothers, Herbert, Hiram, Colin and James E. Patrick.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Martin.

Burial will be in the Sebastopol Cemetery in Sebastopol, Mississippi.

Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the church.

Murphy Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials requested to Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church, C/O Elder David Scarbrough, P.0. Box 415, Martin, TN 38237.

