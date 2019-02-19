Congressman David Kustoff visits local officials

Congressman David Kustoff (TN-08) of Memphis was in Weakley County on Tuesday. At the noon hour, the Congressman met with local mayors over lunch in the Weakley County Commission meeting room of the courthouse to update them on events taking place in Washington and to receive input on concerns facing their communities. In attendance at the meeting were (from left to right) Gleason Mayor Diane Poole, Greenfield Mayor Cindy McCadams, Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn, Congressman Kustoff, Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum, and Martin Mayor Randy Brundige.