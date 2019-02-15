GLEASON BOARD APPOINTS NEW PUBLIC WORKS AND PARKS & RECREATION DIRECTORS

Rodney Garner Darrel Roland

Gleason City Board members voted to appoint a new public works director and parks & recreation director, during Thursday night’s regular monthly meeting.

On the recommendation of Mayor Diane Poole, aldermen approved hiring Rodney Garner as the City of Gleason’s new public works director, following the retirement of Dale Stephens.

The Board also voted unanimously to hire Darrel Roland as the director of Gleason’s Parks & Recreation Department.

Other topics included discussion concerning road improvements, flashing highway signs, the donation of an ambulance, and holiday pay issues.

(See complete story in the February 20th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)