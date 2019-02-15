DRESDEN F.D. EXTINGUISHES SUMMERS ROAD FIRE

Dresden firefighters recently extinguished an early morning blaze that ignited inside a rural residence just south of Dresden.

An early morning fire at a rural Weakley County home caused thousands of dollars in damages, but fortunately, the occupants escaped with their lives.

According to Dresden Fire Chief Paul Hutcherson, at approximately 2:16 a.m., Wednesday, February 13, the Dresden Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 797 Summers Road.

(See complete story in the February 20th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)