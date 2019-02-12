WEAKLEY COUNTY HOME DESTROYED IN WEEKEND BLAZE

Fire Department tankers dump water into a reservoir, which is pumped through hoses to extinguish the flames of a rural residential structure.

Multiple fire departments responded to a Sunday afternoon blaze that destroyed a rural Weakley County residence.

At approximately 2:12 p.m., Weakley County 911 operators received a call reporting a structure fire at 785 Page Road, Gleason, located near the Carroll County line.

Assistant Fire Chief Mark Stafford states Gleason Volunteer Fire Department dispatched two fire engines and a brush truck to battle the blaze.

Stafford says when Gleason firefighters arrived at the scene, the residence was fully engulfed in flames. In addition to extinguishing the house fire, the firefighters fought to prevent the flames from spreading to three outbuildings located near the home.

Gleason requested mutual aid from Ore Springs-Como Fire Department and McKenzie Fire & Rescue, to help them battle the blaze.

The main structure was a total loss.

