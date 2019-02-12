THE IRIS RETURNS TO DRESDEN

“The Iris Returns” has been announced as the theme for a pageant that which be held in Dresden this Saturday.

This pageant will be a preliminary for the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant which was formally called the Miss Tennessee Pageant. In this pageant there will be two winners crowned: The Miss Tennessee Iris Festival and Miss Tennessee Greater Weakley County and two runner-ups.

The reason for the theme “The Iris Returns” is because, there used to be a Miss Tennessee Iris Festival pageant that was a preliminary for the Miss. Tennessee Pageant and now it is being brought back to Dresden.

This pageant is a separate pageant from the Tennessee Iris Festival Territorial Pageant that is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 30.

