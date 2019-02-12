School Board discusses progress of installing SROs

Officer Jonathan McDowell, who was recently installed as an SRO at Gleason School, was present at Thursday’s Weakley County School Board meeting, which gave an update concerning placing other SROs in all Weakley County schools.

Foul weather didn’t affect the turnout at Thursday’s Weakley County School Board meeting, which focused on: the status of installing School Resource Officers (SROs); the implementation of funding provided by a Student Support and Academic Achievement (SSAE) Grant; the expenditure of monies from a LifeSkills Grant; the importance of funding new positions to teach music and arts education; and setting a graduation date.

Safe Schools Coordinator Lorna Benson updated school board members concerning the status of the SRO program. She stated that the only position left to be filled is at Dresden High School. However, the Sheriff’s Office is actively interviewing candidates and anticipates the administrative committee of the SRO Oversight Committee may be reconvened in the near future.

Benson noted that all other officers have been selected and are in varying stages of preparation for placement.

