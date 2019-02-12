MARTIN BOARD APPROVES REZONING AND ANNEXATION OF PROPERTIES

During Monday night’s regular monthly meeting of the Martin City Board, which was held at the new city courtroom in the Public Safety Building on North Lindell Street, members considered a request to rezone property in the downtown area.



The board approved the first reading of an ordinance to fulfill a request by Andy Langley to rezone portions of two properties on Railroad Avenue from R-3 (High Density Residential) to B-2 (Intermediate Business), in order to square up his property and make it all usable for commercial purposes.