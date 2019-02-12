MARTIN BOARD APPROVES REZONING AND ANNEXATION OF PROPERTIES
During Monday night’s regular monthly meeting of the Martin City Board, which was held at the new city courtroom in the Public Safety Building on North Lindell Street, members considered a request to rezone property in the downtown area.
The board approved the first reading of an ordinance to fulfill a request by Andy Langley to rezone portions of two properties on Railroad Avenue from R-3 (High Density Residential) to B-2 (Intermediate Business), in order to square up his property and make it all usable for commercial purposes.
Board members approved a resolution annexing a 1.25 acre parcel of property on Sandhill Road. They also passed an ordinance zoning the as property as R-1 (Low Density Residential). And thirdly, the board approved a resolution that provides for a plan of services for the property that includes: police and fire protection, water and sewer service, solid waste collection, road and street repair and construction, recreational facilities and programs, street lighting, planning and zoning services, and schools.
The ordinance and resolutions were approved on first reading and must be approved on second reading, after a public hearing at next month’s meeting, before going into effect.
