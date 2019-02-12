Local pastor killed in trucking accident

A Weakley County man lost his life in a single-vehicle accident in Obion County this week.

According to Trooper Grant Montgomery of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, who investigated the crash, the accident took place Monday just after 11:00 a.m.

Trooper Montgomery reports that 52-year-old Warren Darden, of Dresden, was traveling north on Highway 51 in a 2019 Mack truck, when the semi he was driving left the roadway as it was entering the city limits of Troy. The truck then rolled over once before coming to rest on the driver’s side.

Darden served as pastor of Northwestern Baptist Church in Martin.

