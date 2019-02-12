FOUR ARRESTED IN DRESDEN METH BUST

According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, 31-year-old Danny B. Blackburn of McKenzie; and 27-year-old Amanda Bullington of Huntingdon, are charged with possession of schedule 2 meth with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

