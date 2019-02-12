FOUR ARRESTED IN DRESDEN METH BUST
Danny Blackburn
Carey Ann Wilson Phillips
Amanda Bullington
Coyce Jones
Four individuals are facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed at a home in Dresden.
According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, 31-year-old Danny B. Blackburn of McKenzie; and 27-year-old Amanda Bullington of Huntingdon, are charged with possession of schedule 2 meth with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Coyce Eugene Jones, 44, and 40-year-old Carey Ann Wilson Phillips, both of Dresden, had active arrest warrants out on them for failure to appear, and they were taken into custody. They are also charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, in addition to a
Additional charges are pending against other individuals in this case.
(See complete story in the February 13th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)