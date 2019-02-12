FLOODING REPORTED IN LOW-LYING AREAS FOLLOWING THUNDERSTORM

Flooding was reported on rural Weakley County roads on Monday and Tuesday, after lingering thunderstorms dumped a copious amount of rain on many West Tennessee counties in recent days.

In the aftermath of heavy rain, Weakley County Highway Department personnel have been kept busy clearing the roads of fallen trees and limbs, and removing debris from clogged ditches and culverts.

According to Weakley County Highway Department General Foreman Jeff Cosby, as of Tuesday morning, the only roads that he was aware of that were still flooded were Janes Mill Road in Gleason, Brawner’s Road between Gleason and McKenzie, and Reed’s Levee located between Gleason and McKenzie.

