DRESDEN F.D. EXTINGUISHES BATHROOM FIRE; SAVES RESIDENCE
A fire that started inside the bathroom of a rural Weakley County residence Thursday night was quickly extinguished by Dresden firefighters before it could spread to the rest of the house.
(See complete story in the February 13th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)
Posted in Breaking News
Related Posts
FOUR ARRESTED IN DRESDEN METH BUST
WEAKLEY COUNTY HOME DESTROYED IN WEEKEND BLAZE
School Board discusses progress of installing SROs
FLOODING REPORTED IN LOW-LYING AREAS FOLLOWING THUNDERSTORM
Sunday Night Crash claims life of UTM student
February 11, 2019 | No Comments »