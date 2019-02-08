DISTRICT GAME SCHEDULE

The District 13-A Basketball Tournament will get underway Monday night.

All of the first round girls’ games will be held on Monday night and will all start at 6:30.

In the girls’ tournament – #4 Bradford will host #5 Union City; #3 Dresden will be hosting #6 Lake County; and #2 Gleason girls will host #7 South Fulton.

The winner of the Bradford – Union City game will face off against #1 Greenfield on Wednesday night with the game starting at 6:00.

As for the boys’ tournament games, all first round competition will be held on Tuesday night, with each game starting at 6:30.

The #4 Lake County boys will host #5 South Fulton; and the winner of this game will play against #1 Union City on Friday night with that game scheduled for 6:00.

Also, #3 Bradford will host #6 Dresden on Tuesday night; and #2 Greenfield will host #7 Gleason that same night.