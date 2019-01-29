Over 100 year-old Palmersville Bank demolished

The old Palmersville Bank, which was constructed in 1904, and closed in 1924, was torn down over the weekend because the crumbling structure had become a safety hazard.

Another Weakley County landmark, which was well over 100 years old, is gone but not forgotten.

Palmersville’s oldest bank, located at 10562 Latham Hwy 190, just east of the Hwy 89 intersection in Palmersville, was torn down over the weekend, due to safety concerns.

According to Danny and Sandy Gilbert, who are the current owners of the Palmersville Bank building and the property on which it stands, the historic 115-year-old structure was vacated many years ago and has been in bad shape for quite some time.

