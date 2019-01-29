Greenfield Board approves water rate increase

Greenfield Board members approved two ordinances dealing with the City’s water rate structure during a called meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 22. Aldermen pictured are (l to r): Paul Grooms, James Roy Pope, Jan Johnson and Mark Galey.

Members of the Greenfield Board approved the third and final reading of two ordinances that involve making adjustments to the city’s water rates, during a called meeting on Tuesday, January 22.

There was no discussion for or against increasing the water rates paid by local customers during a public hearing that preceded the meeting.

These ordinances bring Greenfield into compliance with State law that requires municipalities to set water and sewer rates high enough so their water and sewer departments are self-sufficient.

