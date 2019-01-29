Gleason man injured in single-vehicle accident

A Gleason man was injured when the 2011 Jeep he was driving slammed into a tree.

A weekend accident on a rural Weakley County road resulted in a local man being injured and his vehicle demolished.

At approximately 7:38 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, Braden Stafford of 105 Motherall Road, Gleason, was driving along Old Highway 22 between McKenzie and Gleason, when his 2011 Jeep left the roadway and struck a tree. The impact ripped the vehicle in two.

