December unemployment rate declines in Weakley and adjoining counties

The unemployment rate declined in Weakley and adjoining counties during the month of December 2018. Statewide, Tennessee’s December unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.6 percent for the second consecutive month. Nationally, the United States’ jobless rate saw an uptick to 3.9 percent, which was 0.2 of a percentage point higher than in December.

Unemployment in Weakley County during the month of December was 3.5 percent, which represents a 0.4 percent decline from the previous month’s rate of 3.9 percent. It was 0.1 percent lower than the national rate and 0.1 percent below the state average. Out of a total countywide labor force of 15,980 workers, 15,420 were employed and 560 were unemployed.

