Two charged with introducing drugs into jail

Donna Delanie Landrum & Bobbie Lynn Trout

Two Weakley County women have been charged with introducing controlled substances into jail in unrelated incidents.]

According to Investigator Captain Randall McGowan of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, 23-year-old Bobbie Lynn Trout of Palmersville was found to be in possession of illegal drugs while incarcerated in the Weakley County Jail on January 16.

Trout was arrested on January 15, on charges of aggravated child abuse, after children in her custody tested positive for methamphetamine.

Landrum was charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility, which is a felony.

(See complete story in the January 23rd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)