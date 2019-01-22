Martin firefighters respond to recent house fires
Martin Fire Department extinguished two residential fires recently, before the flames could cause any serious damage.
According to Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers, at 4:25 p.m. on Monday, January 21, Martin firefighters responded to 528 Ellis Street,
According to Chief Summers, firefighters were dispatched to a duplex occupied by renters Tiffany Haskins and Jena Pinson, located at 401 Fonville Street. The callout was in reference to a structure fire at that address.
“We had a busy weekend,” Chief Summers said.
