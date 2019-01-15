WCSD arrests four on meth and child endangerment charges

Four individuals are facing drug charges after officers found meth at a Dresden residence.

Wesley Daniel Hatchel, 40, of Dresden, was charged with possession of schedule 2 methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandy Faye McClure, age 38, of Dresden, was charged with possession of schedule 2 methamphetamine, promotion of meth manufacture, possession of drug paraphernalia, and aggravated child abuse and neglect under Haley’s law.

Robert Lee McGraw, age 33, of Martin, was charged with simple possession of schedule 2 methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and aggravated child abuse and neglect under Haley’s law.

Jennifer Deanne Oliver, 33, of Dresden, faces charges of simple possession of schedule 2 methamphetamine; possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities; tampering with evidence; and aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment.

