Sharon Alderman Discusses Property Upkeep

The Sharon city board’s January meeting was held on Tuesday, January 14, which had Alderman James G. Roberts make a short presentation to the board and attendees about Sharon and property upkeep.

Roberts stated that in the past five years there have been many properties the city that were abandoned or not being neatly kept which are now being torn down or more organized. Roberts showed many before and after pictures in a slideshow to emphasize how the city and residents have been working to improve the properties.

Robert’s then told that there are still many things that Sharon could do to improve the town; pointing out signage and properties that are not being maintained. Robert’s also said that there are many parts of Sharon where the road needs to be repaved or potholes need to be filled. Alderman Robert’s has looked into local paving companies for prices to fix the roads in Sharon.

