The Martin city board met on Monday, January 14, to discuss plans for a grant that the city will be applying for which will go to sewer improvements.

The City of Martin will also have a Career Fair from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, January 17 at the UC Ballroom at UT Martin. The career fair is to help students to find jobs in Weakley County and keep them involved in the community.

(See complete story in the January 16th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)