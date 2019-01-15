Martin schools locked down over alleged domestic dispute

On Friday, January 11, the Martin Police Department was notified by phone of a possible domestic issue in the area of Christine Street.

“We were given information that there were firearms inside the residence in question,” Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua said. “Due to the close proximity of this residence to both the Martin Elementary and Primary Schools, both schools were placed on temporary lockdown as precautionary measures.”

(See complete story in the January 16th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)