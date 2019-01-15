Greenfield Board approves water rate hike

The Greenfield Board of Mayor and Alderman held its first meeting of the new year when they met in the Greenfield Court Room on Tuesday, January 8.

Much of the meeting involved discussion concerning raising the city’s water rates. Additionally, the City of Greenfield has just completed a major public works project, and board members are hopeful that a grant will help with another big project for the city.

