County Commission approves land purchase, upgrades to UTM’s football field

Tim Smith, who was recently appointed interim director of the Everett-Stewart Regional Airport, was recognized during Monday night’s Weakley County Commission meeting.

There was considerable discussion regarding a land purchase to expand parking at Greenfield School, and an increase to for upgrading the football field at the University at Tennessee at Martin, during Monday night’s Weakley County Commission meeting.

A General Purpose School Fund budget resolution calling for purchasing a parking lot adjacent to Greenfield School and increasing the amount paid to the University of Tennessee at Martin to use their football field was approved following a lengthy debate.

The resolution authorizes the expenditure of $28,000 for the purchase of a parking lot adjacent to Greenfield School, and $125,000 to pay Weakley County’s portion of the cost to replace the artificial turf on UTM’s football field.

Other board action dealt with courtroom security, county road improvement, board appointments, committee reports and other matters.

