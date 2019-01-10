One transported following semi accident in Dresden

The driver of a semi tractor trailer was transported to West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin for treatment of possible injuries sustained when the truck he was driving ran off the road and struck a tree.

Dresden police and firefighters, along with Weakley County Ambulance emergency medical technicians, and Sheriff’s deputies, responded to a semi accident in Dresden Friday morning on Evergreen Street Extended that resulted in a Colorado man being transported to a local hospital.

The truck sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.

