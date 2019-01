Weakley County’s first baby of the New Year was born at 12:31 a.m., on Wednesday, January 2, at West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin. The 6 lb. 1 oz., 18 ½ inch long, newborn baby girl was named Maryelise Claire Spraggs by her proud parents – Micaela and Chris Spraggs of Union City. The couple says their other two children, eight-year-old Levi and five-year-old Emmy, now have a little sister to play with.