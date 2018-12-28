Unemployment Rates Drop In All Tennessee Counties

The average national unemployment rate of 3.7 percent for the month of November remained unchanged for the third consecutive month, according to newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

According to Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips, at the state level, each of Tennessee’s 95 counties experienced lower unemployment in November 2018. Phillips notes that Tennessee recorded a 0.1 percent drop from October’s rate of 3.7 percent to November’s jobless rate of 3.6 percent.

Unemployment in Weakley County during the month of November was 3.9 percent, which represents a 0.4 percent decline from the previous month’s rate of 4.3 percent. It was 0.2 percent higher than the national rate and 0.3 percent more than the state average. Out of a total countywide labor force of 16,230 workers, 15,600 were employed and 630 were unemployed.

(See complete story in the January 2nd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)