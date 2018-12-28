Two transported following two-vehicle crash

After extricating the drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash, Dresden firefighters check for fire underneath the hood of a 2012 Nissan Altama, due to smoke coming from the area of the engine.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A vehicle is towed from the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Dresden.

 

 

Two local residents were transported to an area hospital, following a two-vehicle accident in Dresden.

 

The impact trapped both drivers in their vehicles, and they had to be extricated.

 

(See complete story in the January 2nd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)

