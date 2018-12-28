Martin man facing assault and endangerment charges 

Stephen Hilt

A domestic dispute ended with the arrest of a Martin man, after the defendant allegedly brandished a weapon during the argument.Stephen Lawrence Hilt, 37, of 118 Meek Street in Martin, is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment involving a deadly weapon.

Hilt is ordered to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court on Monday, December 31, 2018, for his arraignment.

