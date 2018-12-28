Loral Winn named the 2018 All-West Tennessee Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

Loral Winn

Dresden High School’s Loral Winn has been named the 2018 All-West Tennessee Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.

Winn took first place in the cross country State Championship girls division earlier this fall with a time of 19:37. She also committed to run at Ole Miss earlier this year.

She also won first place in the 800 and 1600 meter run in track in field this past spring.

(See complete story in the January 2nd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)