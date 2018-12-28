Dresden home consumed in Christmas Eve blaze

Dresden and Sharon firefighters battled a Christmas Eve mobile home fire on Evergreen Street in Dresden.

According to Dresden Deputy Fire Chief Kory Green, at approximately 11:34 p.m. Christmas Eve, firefighters were dispatched to 1076 Evergreen Street in response to a reported structure fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to Deputy Chief Green. However, he speculated the heating system may have been responsible for igniting the blaze.

