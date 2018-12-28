Dresden First Baptist presents Christmas play and cantata

Dresden First Baptist Church held a Christmas cantata, titled “Almost There,” which was composed of a 37-member choir, directed by Dr. Robert Nanney, minister of music.

Dresden First Baptist Church presented a Christmas program this year that featured two events: a Christmas play/musical, which included children, youth and adults; and the adult choir cantata. Both productions focused on the true meaning of Christmas.

The Christmas play, “Miracle on Main Street: The Little Pageant That Wouldn’t Give Up,” was held Sunday, Dec. 9.

The 38-member cast included 31 youngsters from age two through 8th grade and seven adults.

