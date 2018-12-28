Bible Union Missionary Baptist Church hosts Christmas Cantata

Bible Union Baptist Church hosted the cantata, ‘Come Let Us Adore,’ featuring the church choir, singing an assortment of Christmas songs. The Silently Speaking youth signing group also participated in the musical presentation by signing songs of praise.

Bible Union Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2852 Bible Union Road, between Dresden and Martin, hosted a Christmas Cantata, on Sunday, December 23, that involved participants from various age groups.

