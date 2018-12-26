Obituaries

GAYE WRIGHT

Gaye Wright, age 88, formerly of Sharon, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, December 21, 2018. Family visitation will be held at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38122 on Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 2-4 pm.

Mr Wright was born August 14, 1930 to Jesse Thomas Wright and Ruby Finch. He was an Air Force Veteran and 60 year member of the Masons, waspreceded in death by his wife Barbara Ann Wright. He is survived by three daughters, Ruth Ann Johnson (Tony), Susan Yarber (Randy), and Gloria Wright. He also leaves four granddaughters and nine great grandchildren.

Gaye loved to spend time with his family, play cards, have supper at Cracker Barrel onThursdays and feed his dogs Cody and JoJo treats. His sense of humor remained with him to the end.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers a memorial donation be made toLeBonheur Children’s Hospital at LeBonheur Foundation, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, Tennessee 38174.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FamilyFuneralMemphis.com for the Wright family.

PAID OBIT R17991

MARY CANNON

Mary Cannon, age 87 of Martin, died December 24. Services were held held Saturday December 29 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial followed in Highland Cemetery.

Mary leaves behind three sons Jim (Dee) Cannon of Martin, David (Cindy) Cannon of Ballwin, MO, and Joe (Marie) Cannon of Draper, UT. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Jo Catherine (Jay) Moss, Jacelyn (Joel) Parker, Danny Cannon, and David Robert Cannon, and five great grandchildren, Morgan and Caitlin Moss; Cannon, Isaac, and Oliver Parker. She was preceded in death her husband Thomas Cannon, and parents Thomas Puckett and Claudia Bethel.

Robert Fischer

Robert “Bob” L. Fischer, age 79 of Dresden, died on December 21 at Hillview Communtiy Living Center. Services were held December 26 with a private burial.

Mr. Fischer was born March 8, 1939. He was preceded in death by his brothers, David, John and Danny Fischer; his sisters, Mary Collins and Connie Price. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Wanda Lou Boyanton

Wanda Lou Boyanton, age 84 of Dresden died December 25. Services were held December 29 at Bowlin Funeral Home and burial followed in New Hope Cemetery in Latham.

She is survived by her son, Mike Mannberger of Greenfield; her daughters, Melanie Cravens, Alisa Murphy, and Christina Colley all of Dresden; her brother, Tony Walker of Latham; her sisters, Faye Daniels of Columbia, Dorothy Neal Snider of Dresden, Patsy Hornbeak of Latham and Rene Smothers of Martin, nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her daughter; Melia Mannberger; one brother, Danny Walker; her father, Herman Neal Walker and Dorothy Alice Hatler Walker.

John Winstead Hatler

John Winstead Hatler age 82 of Dresden, died December 25 at his residence. Services were held December 29 at Bowlin Funeral Home.

Dorothy Williams

Dorothy Williams Griffin, age 87, died December 23 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. Graveside service was held December 29 at East Side Cemetery and Bro. Eddie Hutchens officiated.

Mrs. Griffin was preceded in death by her husband, William E. (Bill) Griffin; her parents, Cecil Williams and Grace Edwards Williams; sisters, Mayme Chapman and Wilma Vaughn; brothers, Charles Williams and Willis (Butsy) Williams.

She was a retired nurse at the former Obion County Hospital in Union City. She was a member of Bethel Church of Christ.

She is survived by her children, Carol Sue (Michael) Holden of Paris, TN and William David (Buddy) (Sherral) Griffin of Troy; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Elizabeth P. Carlton

Services for Elizabeth P. Carlton, age 37 of Gleason, died December 22. Services were held December 26 at 1pm at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial followed in Highland Cemetery.

Elizabeth was born May 30, 1981. She is survived by two daughters Peyton (Aaron)Payne, and Kaylin Pope; Significate other Adam Pope; Mother Linda Carlton; two sisters, Angel Ricketts and Chrystal Carol; brother, Tim Carlton and one grandson Ralf Owen Payne. She was preceded in death by father Gerald Carlton and brother Curtis Gerald Carlton.