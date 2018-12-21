Year-In-Review – Top Stories of 2018 (Pt. I)

Some of the top news stories reported in the Dresden Enterprise during 2018 are highlighted in Part I of our two-part Year-In-Review series, beginning with the month of January and continuing through June. It recounts: crime news, accident and fire reports, community celebrations, school news, special recognition, and other noteworthy events. Look for top news articles published during the months of July through December of 2018 in next week’s edition.

(See complete story in the December 26th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)