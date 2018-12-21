TRIO BOUND OVER ON KIDNAPPING AND ASSAULT CHARGES  

Trever Bradberry

Three local 18-year-olds, charged with kidnapping and severely beating a 19-year-old Dresden man, were bound over to the January term of the Weakley County Grand Jury, during their preliminary hearing on Wednesday, December 12.

Christian James (C.J.) Allen of Old Latham Road, Dresden; Trever James Bradberry of 3430 Sharon Hwy 89, Dresden; and Cody Wayne Brown of Oakdale Street, Dresden are charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, and evading arrest. Bradberry was additionally charged with possession of marijuana with intent to resale. Allen was out of jail on $2,500 bond at the time of his arrest on charges related to an incident in Dresden occurring in mid-October where he fired a gun at the same victim in the current incident.

