OBION COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS FOR SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

Michael A. Beamish

An Obion County man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for solicitation and enticement of a minor for sexual activity. U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant announced the sentence on Thursday.

According to information presented in court, from January 30, 2017 through February 6, 2017, 28-year-old Michael Anthony Beamish, of South Fulton, used a cell phone and social media to coerce an underage female to engage in sexual activity.

According to Dresden Police Investigator Steve Howe, the case first came to light on February 6, 2017, after the parent of a then 14-year-old female from Dresden reported that her daughter had been receiving inappropriate messages on Facebook.

(See complete story in the December 26th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)

