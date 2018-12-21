Greenfield S.T.E.M. Club students awarded gifts

Greenfield youngsters recognized for being good students were recently presented with science-related construction kits on behalf of the S.T.E.M. Club. The S.T.E.M. Club gifts are donated by Chief Radford and his wife each year. The S.T.E.M. Club, which is based on the subject areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, allows students to solve real world problems using critical thinking skills. Those on hand for the presentation were (l to r): Greenfield Police Chief Joey Radford, Dylan and Holden Pruitt, and Greenfield Junior High School Science teacher Kimberly Laws.