Greenfield Police Department delivers gifts collected during 3rd annual Christmas Toy Drive

Members of the Greenfield Police Department delivered toys to Greenfield School recently for distribution to underprivileged students. Police Chief Joey Radford and Greenfield Elementary School teacher Tiffany Crouse, who helped coordinate the Angel Tree program, display toys collected for underprivileged children this Christmas.

Members of the Greenfield Police Department have been busy in recent weeks asking local citizens to donate toys so that underprivileged children in the Greenfield community will have a merry Christmas.

The toys collected during Greenfield Police Department’s 3rd annual Christmas Toy Drive were dropped-off at Greenfield School on Tuesday, December 18, where teachers distributed them to deserving youngsters.

“We collected over $600 worth of toys this year,” said Greenfield Police Chief Joey Radford. “They were distributed from the school to help supplement the Angel Tree program. Greenfield school had over 100 children that we were able to help.”

(See complete story in the December 26th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)