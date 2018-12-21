DRESDEN MAN BOUND OVER TO GRAND JURY ON SHOOTING-RELATED CHARGES

Torres Andre Washington

A local man facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges has been bound over to the January term of the Weakley County Grand Jury.

Torres Andre Washington, age 22, of Red Hill Road, Dresden was initially charged with five counts of attempted criminal homicide and an additional five counts of aggravated assault. During his preliminary hearing in Weakley County General Sessions Court on November 15, the defendant had six of the charges dismissed. However, he is still facing two counts of attempted criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated assault.

The charges stem from a shooting incident that occurred at 303 North Wilson Street in Dresden on Wednesday, October 10, 2018.

