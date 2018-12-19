Public’s help sought in solving multiple break-ins

The Sharon Police Department and the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help to solve recent break-ins at a Sharon residence.

According to Investigator Captain Randall McGowan, twice in the last month, an elderly woman’s house in Sharon has been broken into.

The first incidence occurred late at night, when the woman caught a masked man inside her home. The intruder, who was armed with either a shotgun or a rifle, asked where the safe was, and when the homeowner stated she didn’t have one, the perpetrator took her purse and ran out the back door.

The second break-in took place Sunday, December 16, between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., while the homeowner was at church. A safe and a large amount of money were taken from a closet.

Sharon Police Chief Ricky Cobb says, if anyone has any information about these incidents, please contact the Sharon Police Department, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers.

