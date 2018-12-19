Gleason Hometown Christmas provides community with old fashioned family fun

Gleason’s First United Methodist Church had a live nativity scene set up at this year’s Gleason Hometown Christmas celebration. The living display highlighted the true reason for the season – the birth of Jesus Christ, God’s gift to the world.

The citizens of Gleason refused to allow cold and blustery weather to hamper their Christmas spirit during this year’s Gleason Hometown Christmas celebration.

Gleason’s First United Methodist Church captured the true meaning of Christmas with a live nativity scene.

Gleason Hometown Christmas gave the community a variety of activities that provided local citizens with an evening of good, clean, family fun.

