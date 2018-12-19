‘Cards for Heroes’ presented to Sheriff’s Department officers

Members of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department were presented with ‘Cards for Heroes’ on Tuesday, December 18, by the American Red Cross.

The letters were written by children from area schools and business owners from across the region, expressing their appreciation to the law enforcement officers for their service to the community.

Some of the letters contained Christmas cards and others handwritten notes. Sheriff’s Department personnel receiving the letters include (l to r): Chief Deputy Mark Black, Investigator Capt. Randall McGowan, Investigator Eric Smith, Investigator Capt. Terry McDade, Deputy Christen Childress, Court Officer Marcus Hopper, Sheriff Mike Wilson, Court Officer Gavin Elam, and Sgt. Steve Fulcher.