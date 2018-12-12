School Board approves property purchase

Westview High School teacher Kim Elliott gives a presentation about the WestTech Program, during Thursday night’s Weakley County School Board meeting.

The proposed purchase of property located next to Greenfield School for the purpose of expanding parking was one of the top items for discussion, during Thursday night’s Weakley County School Board meeting at Dresden Middle School.

Director of Weakley County Schools Randy Frazier stated the school department is interested in purchasing property the Booster Club bought and renovated.

“They did a lot of work getting it ready for additional parking,” Mr. Frazier said. “The logistics and cost of getting that property is $28,000.”

He stated the land would provide additional parking for school events.

“It’s graveled, and other than adding a few lights, we’re good to go for next year for a parking location.”

Mr. Frazier noted the property must be purchased in order for it to be covered by the school system’s insurance policy.

